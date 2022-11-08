Osmosis Price Hits $1.43 on Top Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Osmosis has a total market cap of $404.26 million and approximately $24.66 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00007304 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

