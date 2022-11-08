Orbler (ORBR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.58 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $14.60 or 0.00074481 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 134.9% higher against the US dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $8.58 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

