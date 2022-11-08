Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 170,005 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ORCL traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. 214,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81. The company has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

