Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Linde by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $313.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.19. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

