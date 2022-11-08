Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.
Shares of LHX opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
