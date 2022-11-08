Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

