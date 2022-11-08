Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 42,213 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after buying an additional 1,575,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $48,910,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 9,239.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 957,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after buying an additional 946,931 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 338,542 shares of company stock worth $16,613,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

