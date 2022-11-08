Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,015 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Shares of UPS opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.