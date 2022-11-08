Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

SH opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

