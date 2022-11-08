Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM opened at $342.84 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.54 and its 200 day moving average is $333.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

