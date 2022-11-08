Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 78 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

BLK stock opened at $676.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $616.01 and a 200-day moving average of $635.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

