Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 633 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $213.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.85 and its 200-day moving average is $235.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.