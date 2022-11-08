Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

