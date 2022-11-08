Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.72 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.47. The company had a trading volume of 116,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,723. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average is $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

