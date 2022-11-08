Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.48 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.