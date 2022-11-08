Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OTEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. Open Text has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,024,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Open Text by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,331,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Open Text by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 899,891 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

