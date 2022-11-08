Ontology Achieves Market Cap of $166.11 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $166.11 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.25 or 0.07164136 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00086246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00032685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00066703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023174 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

