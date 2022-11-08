OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $173,000 Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,983 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 15.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,768,000 after purchasing an additional 752,620 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,751,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 27.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,636,000 after purchasing an additional 446,416 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,031. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 491.90, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.40. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

