OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 82.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

