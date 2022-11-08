OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

