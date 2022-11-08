OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average of $163.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

