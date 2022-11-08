OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after buying an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock worth $807,876. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average is $180.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

