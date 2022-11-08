OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Genpact by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,713 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,269 in the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of G opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

