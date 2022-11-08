OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 1.0 %

Corteva stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.