OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

JCI opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

