OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

F opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

