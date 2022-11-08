OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

