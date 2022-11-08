OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 20.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,105 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

