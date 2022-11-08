OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

