One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Stock Price Down 3.8%

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.98 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.98 ($0.08). Approximately 207,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 109,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.08).

One Media iP Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

