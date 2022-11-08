OKB Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $52.26 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $20.99 or 0.00111572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00571273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5,585.47 or 0.29756671 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.