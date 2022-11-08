OKB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44.25 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, OKB has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for about $22.77 or 0.00110296 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $44.25 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

