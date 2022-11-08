Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Office Properties Income Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 6,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $746.52 million, a PE ratio of 171.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,444.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

