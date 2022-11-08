Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Shares of OXY stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

