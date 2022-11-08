NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,072,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average of $158.53. The stock has a market cap of $363.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

