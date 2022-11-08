nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.76 million-$709.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.97 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,430. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,912 shares of company stock valued at $434,039 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,689,000 after buying an additional 151,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,436,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 38,929 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

