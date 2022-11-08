NuCypher (NU) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.81 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $89.81 million and $4.61 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00569408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.78 or 0.29659562 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

