Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$217.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.78 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.

Novanta Trading Up 3.0 %

NOVT stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.83. The stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,203. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $183.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at $19,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,105 shares in the company, valued at $154,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,910. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novanta by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Novanta by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,540,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

