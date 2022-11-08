Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

NYSE:NSC opened at $235.63 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.25 and its 200-day moving average is $236.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

