nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of LASR opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.29. nLIGHT has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About nLIGHT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.