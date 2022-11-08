nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.
nLIGHT Stock Performance
Shares of LASR opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.29. nLIGHT has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
