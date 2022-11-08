NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. 207,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 95.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

