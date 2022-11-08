NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Up 44.4%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shot up 44.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13. 829,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 166,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

NexOptic Technology Stock Up 42.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

