Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.14 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

