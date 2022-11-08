Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.14 EPS.
Newell Brands Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
