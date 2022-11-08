New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,082.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $1,788,300.00.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 874,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

