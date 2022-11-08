Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Nelnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Up 0.3 %

NNI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.83. 58,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,474. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $345.24 million for the quarter.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 167.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 28.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.