NEAR Protocol Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00014796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $168.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00086650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00069355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006581 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,877,702 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,877,702 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.13320953 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $169,916,716.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.