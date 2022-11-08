NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $404.55 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00014084 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.14 billion and $404.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00085220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00065197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,262,969 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 820,262,969 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.81581762 USD and is down -10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $234,312,384.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

