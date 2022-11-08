Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Holdings Cut by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,969 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 35.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 72,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 93.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVGS opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 653.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

