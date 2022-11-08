National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Health Investors Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NHI traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. 313,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,539. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 286,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in National Health Investors by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

