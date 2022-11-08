National Bankshares Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.73. 375,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,451. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.81.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.