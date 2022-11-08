Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.03) per share for the quarter.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.