Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.03) per share for the quarter.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

